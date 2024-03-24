Published since 1955, Indian Journal of Dermatology (IJD®), (ISSN: Print- 0019-5154, Online - 1998-3611) is the oldest published journal of Dermatology in Asia and one of the oldest peer-reviewed journals dedicated to this particular discipline. The journal is being published regularly since its inception and continues to be one of the pioneer medical journals from India.



Abstracting and Indexing Information

The journal is registered with the following abstracting partners:



Baidu Scholar, CNKI (China National Knowledge Infrastructure), EBSCO Publishing's Electronic Databases, Ex Libris – Primo Central, Google Scholar, Hinari, Infotrieve, National Science Library, ProQuest, TDNet, Wanfang Data

The journal is indexed with, or included in, the following:

DOAJ, EMBASE/ Excerpta Medica, Indian Science Abstracts, IndMed, PubMed Central, Scimago Journal Ranking, SCOPUS, Science Citation Index Expanded, Web of Science

Impact Factor® as reported in the 2022 Journal Citation Reports® (Clarivate Analytics, 2023): 1.7

Open Access Publication and Creative Commons Licensing

This is an open access journal, and articles are distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 License, which allows others to remix, tweak, and build upon the work non-commercially, as long as appropriate credit is given and the new creations are licensed under the identical terms.​​

